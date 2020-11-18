India's Covid-19 tally crosses 89 lakh with 38,617 new cases, 474 deaths

India's Covid-19 caseload went past 89 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 83 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 93.52 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The total coronavirus cases mounted to 89,12,907 with 38,617 infections being reported in a day while the death toll climbed to 1,30,993 with 474 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the eighth consecutive day. There are 4,46,805 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 5.01 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
The total recoveries have surged to 83,35,109 pushing the national recovery rate to 93.52 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.
State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,74,80,186 samples have been tested up to November 17 with 9,37,279 samples being tested on Tuesday.
