India's first XE Covid-19 variant case reported in Mumbai

Newly-detected Covid-19 variant XE, first detected in the United Kingdom, has been found in Mumbai - making it the first case of the variant in India.
"Results of 11th test under the Covid virus genetic formula determination - 228 or 99.13% (230 samples) patients detected with Omicron. One patient is affected by the 'XE' variant and another is affected by the 'Kappa' variant of Covid-19," the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement as reported by ANI
The XE variant is a mutation of strains of the Omicron variant, and early indications suggest it could be around 10 per cent more transmissible than other Omicron mutations.
More details awaited.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Would you buy an NFT of the Queen’s platinum jubilee?
The things they left behind: Russia's camp near Kyiv
Russian cinema in turmoil as Hollywood pulls out
Is Picasso being cancelled?
Ishan says he marvels at Dhoni's cricketing acumen
Ghost nets, the scourge of Olive Ridley turtles
Frazer Town's food stalls slowly bounce back post break
For a honking-free, silent Cubbon Park
Paris-artist sprays 'smiles and humanity' on Kyiv walls
Several bars, pubs in Karnataka run out of liquor