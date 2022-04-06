India's first XE Covid-19 variant case reported in Mumbai

Newly-detected Covid-19 variant XE, first detected in the United Kingdom, has been found in Mumbai - making it the first case of the variant in India.

"Results of 11th test under the Covid virus genetic formula determination - 228 or 99.13% (230 samples) patients detected with Omicron. One patient is affected by the 'XE' variant and another is affected by the 'Kappa' variant of Covid-19," the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement as reported by ANI

The XE variant is a mutation of strains of the Omicron variant, and early indications suggest it could be around 10 per cent more transmissible than other Omicron mutations.

More details awaited.

