India's first XE Covid-19 variant case reported in Mumbai

Early indications suggest it could be around 10% more transmissible than other Omicron mutations

DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 06 2022, 17:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2022, 17:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Newly-detected Covid-19 variant XE, first detected in the United Kingdom, has been found in Mumbai - making it the first case of the variant in India.

"Results of 11th test under the Covid virus genetic formula determination - 228 or 99.13% (230 samples) patients detected with Omicron. One patient is affected by the 'XE' variant and another is affected by the 'Kappa' variant of Covid-19," the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement as reported by ANI

The XE variant is a mutation of strains of the Omicron variant, and early indications suggest it could be around 10 per cent more transmissible than other Omicron mutations.

More details awaited.

