India's June monsoon rains 8% below average: IMD

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • Jun 30 2022, 17:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2022, 17:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

India received 8% lower rainfall than average in June because of scanty rainfall in the central parts of the country, the state-run weather office said on Thursday.

Cotton, soybean and sugar cane growing states in central India received as much as 54% lower rainfall than normal in June, according to data compiled by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The monsoon - which accounts for nearly 70% of India's annual rainfall and is the lifeblood of its $2.7 trillion agriculture-dependent economy - arrived on the coast of southern Kerala state on May 29, two days ahead of usual. Its progress later stalled for over a week.

