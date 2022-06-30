India's June monsoon rains 8% below average: IMD

India received 8% lower rainfall than average in June because of scanty rainfall in the central parts of the country, the state-run weather office said on Thursday.
Cotton, soybean and sugar cane growing states in central India received as much as 54% lower rainfall than normal in June, according to data compiled by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The monsoon - which accounts for nearly 70% of India's annual rainfall and is the lifeblood of its $2.7 trillion agriculture-dependent economy - arrived on the coast of southern Kerala state on May 29, two days ahead of usual. Its progress later stalled for over a week.
