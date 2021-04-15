Army chief concerned over US troops exiting Afghanistan

India's military chief concerned about US military pullout from Afghanistan

Rawat told a security conference that the worry was 'disruptors' would step into the space created by the withdrawal of foreign troops

Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Apr 15 2021, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 16:27 ist
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat. Credit: PTI Photo

India is concerned about a vacuum developing in Afghanistan following the proposed withdrawal of United States and NATO forces from the country, the chief of the defence staff said on Thursday.

General Bipin Rawat told a security conference that the worry was "disruptors" would step into the space created by the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan. He declined to name the countries that could act as disruptors.

Also read: US, NATO troops pulling out of Afghanistan will raise concerns for India, say experts

President Joe Biden has said that US troops will be withdrawn from Afghanistan starting May 1 to end America's longest war, rejecting calls for them to stay to ensure a peaceful resolution to that nation's grinding internal conflict.

