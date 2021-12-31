India's Omicron tally spikes to 1,270

India's Omicron tally at 1,270; 16,764 new Covid-19 cases

The active caseload currently stands at 91,361 and the recovery rate at 98.36%

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 31 2021, 09:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2021, 09:41 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

India's Covid-19 Omicron tally increased to 1,270, with 16,764 new cases in total on Thursday, according to the health ministry. The death toll increased by 220, taking the tally to 4,81,080.

Also, 7,585 recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours. The active caseload currently stands at 91,361 and the recovery rate is at 98.36 per cent.

More to follow...

