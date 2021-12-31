India's Omicron tally at 1,270; 16,764 new Covid-19 cases

India's Covid-19 Omicron tally increased to 1,270, with 16,764 new cases in total on Thursday, according to the health ministry. The death toll increased by 220, taking the tally to 4,81,080.
Also, 7,585 recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours. The active caseload currently stands at 91,361 and the recovery rate is at 98.36 per cent.
More to follow...
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Heading to Cubbon Park? Keep these rules in mind
DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi is now 'working from plane'
No reason to delay Covid jab during pregnancy: Study
Throwing a NYE party at home?
‘Psycho’ squirrel’s Christmas rampage injures 18 in UK
In Pics | 17 Most bizarre news stories from 2021
Is Ranveer Singh's '83' worth the hype?