India's Omicron tally at 1,270; 16,764 new Covid-19 cases

India's Covid-19 Omicron tally increased to 1,270, with 16,764 new cases in total on Thursday, according to the health ministry. The death toll increased by 220, taking the tally to 4,81,080.

Also, 7,585 recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours. The active caseload currently stands at 91,361 and the recovery rate is at 98.36 per cent.

More to follow...

