Indigo flight makes emergency landing

An Indigo aircraft from Coimbatore with 168 passengers on board made an emergency landing here on Wednesday morning after the smoke alarm went off in the cargo bay of the plane.

Officials at the Chennai Airport said the pilot of the Coimbatore-Chennai aircraft contacted the control room and sought priority landing at the airport under emergency conditions.

The pilot decided to make an emergency landing after detecting smoke alarm from the cargo area, the officials said. The flight made a smooth landing at the airport here, they said, adding that all passengers and crew are safe.

After the landing, officials said, It was later clarified by the authorities that there was no fire in the cargo holding area. All passengers and crew on the flight are reported to be safe.