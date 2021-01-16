IndiGo to launch flights between Delhi, Leh on Feb 22

IndiGo to launch flights between Delhi, Leh on February 22

The bookings for the daily Delhi-Leh flights have already begun

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 16 2021, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2021, 19:32 ist
IndiGo will launch flight services between Delhi and Leh on February 22, the private carrier announced on Saturday. Credit: Reuters Photo

IndiGo will launch flight services between Delhi and Leh on February 22, the private carrier announced on Saturday.

Leh will be the 63rd domestic destination for IndiGo. The bookings for the daily Delhi-Leh flights have already begun, the airline said in a press release.

"Leh, the capital of Ladakh, is known for its magnificent landscapes, crystal clear skies, adventure activities, Buddhist monasteries and festivals. The destination attracts tourists from April to September," it noted.

Chief strategy and revenue officer of the airline Sanjay Kumar said, "We are working towards enhancing regional connectivity, which will not only increase access but also promote domestic trade and tourism in the country." 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Leh
Indigo
flights

What's Brewing

Tiger's bumper bite at Bannerghatta goes viral

Tiger's bumper bite at Bannerghatta goes viral

Are young actors overthrowing Bollywood’s Top Six?

Are young actors overthrowing Bollywood’s Top Six?

Phishing alert: How to detect fake job offers

Phishing alert: How to detect fake job offers

How hitchhiking worms choose their 'vehicles'

How hitchhiking worms choose their 'vehicles'

 