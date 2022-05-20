Don't feel guilty: Rajnath to BJP workers on inflation

Inflation is affecting many countries, you need not feel guilty: Rajnath to BJP workers

Global supply chains were disrupted due to the Russia-Ukraine "crisis", and imports and export were affected, Singh said

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • May 20 2022, 18:40 ist
  • updated: May 20 2022, 18:40 ist
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Stating that inflation has affected even rich countries like the United States, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said BJP workers should not have any "guilty conscious" about it.

He was speaking before a gathering of party workers here.

"There is debate going on about the rising inflation....During the Covid-19 pandemic, the entire economy was at a standstill. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with his prudence, did not let the economy deteriorate...and we should appreciate this," the senior BJP leader said.

Also Read | Inflation set to average to 9-year high at 6.9% in FY23: India Ratings and Research

Global supply chains were disrupted due to the Russia-Ukraine "crisis", and imports and export were affected, Singh said.

"In this situation, it is obvious that it will have an impact on any country. You will be surprised to know that in US, which is the richest country, inflation is highest in the last 40 years. At least India is better off. We should not have a guilty conscience," he added.

Notably, retail inflation in India rose to an eight-year high of 7.8 per cent in April while wholesale inflation hit a nine-year high of 15.1 per cent.

Globally, inflation has been a worry for policy-makers with the US and European price indexes at a 40-year high of over eight per cent.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajnath Singh
BJP
Inflation
India News

What's Brewing

Most expensive car: 1955 Mercedes sells for €135 mn

Most expensive car: 1955 Mercedes sells for €135 mn

A pretty, stinky, rare mushroom fruits at IISc

A pretty, stinky, rare mushroom fruits at IISc

Fighting the good fight: Tale of Nikhat's resilience

Fighting the good fight: Tale of Nikhat's resilience

Vaishnaw makes 1st 5G call from trial network at IIT-M

Vaishnaw makes 1st 5G call from trial network at IIT-M

 