Inspired by Sushant Singh Rajput, Bihar man buys land on the moon 

A businessman from Bodh Gaya bought an acre of land on the moon inspired by late bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Bodh Gaya recently bought himself an acre of land on the moon.

Kumar mentioned he had always wanted to go to the moon. He is the first person from Bodh Gaya to own land on the celestial body.

“In the news, we saw many big people like Shah Rukh Khan, recently deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and others who bought land on the moon, after which I started collecting information about it. I came to know about the online sale and purchase of land on the moon by a US society ‘Luna Society International’”, Kumar told ANI.

While the cost of the land was not too much, the process was tedious, according to him.

“Then I contacted the society through Google and applied for one acre of land in October of 2019. I had given around Rs. 48,000 at that time … money was converted from Indian rupees to dollars. After a lot of online paperwork, I got a message on July 4, 2020, that my deed had been completed,” he added.

He added that he would love to go to the moon, if the opportunity ever came up.