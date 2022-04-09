International disputes should be resolved through talks: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday stressed that the international issues should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy as peace and stability is essential for global prosperity.

Biral said this after inaugurating the mid-year Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Executive Committee meeting held at Assam Legislative Assembly hall in Guwahati.

Representatives from several Commonwealth countries are taking part in the two-day meeting. A total of 53 nations are taking part, some of them virtually, in the meeting.

"Commonwealth democratic organisations are capable to fight the common challenges together. Climate change is one such challenge. We are looking for ways to tackle climate change and International Solar Alliance is one such forum for more use of renewable energy. India is taking major steps to achieve the targets set in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030. This is an opportunity to strengthen democratic organisations for social and people's welfare," Birla said.

Stating that India is a strong votary of democracy and democratic values, Birla said Indian democracy is not only ancient but strong, mature and vibrant and unity in diversity is its strength.

"Democracy is in our thoughts and actions and has become a way of life. During the 75 years of our Independence, our democracy has consistently gone from strength to strength. Confidence of our people on democracy has increased over the period of time," said the Speaker.

Highlighting India’s success in conducting elections from panchayat to Parliament, the Speaker said, "Our perseverance and success in conducting elections to 800 parliamentary seats, over 4,500 Assembly seats and 2.75 lakh panchayats testify that Indian democracy is functional, progressive and successful."

Emphasising that unity in diversity is India’s greatest strength, Birla said, "We are all united despite our linguistic, cultural, food habits and religious diversities."

Welcoming the delegates, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that it was a historic day for Assam as it was for the first time that the Mid-Year Executive Committee Meeting of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association was being held in India.

Acting Chairperson of CPA, Ian Liddell-Grainger, MP, UK, while addressing the meeting hoped that deliberations of the mid-year Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Executive Committee in Guwahati would go a long way in shaping strategies for global issues.

