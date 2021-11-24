International flight ops to normalise by year-end: Govt

International flight services to normalise by year-end: Civil Aviation Ministry

India has air bubble arrangements with more than 25 countries for operating international flights

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 24 2021, 16:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2021, 16:53 ist
Aircrafts are seen parked at the Indira Gandhi International airport. Credit: AFP File Photo

Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal on Wednesday said international flight services are expected to be normalised by the end of this year.

Scheduled international passenger flights to and from India remain suspended since March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. India has air bubble arrangements with more than 25 countries for operating international flights.

On resumption of normal services to global destinations, Bansal said international flight services are expected to be normalised "very soon" and "by the end of this year".

Under an air bubble arrangement between the two countries, international passenger flights can be operated by their respective carriers into each other's territories subject to certain conditions.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
airports
Civil Aviation Ministry
travel

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jews of Kolkata: A slice of history

Jews of Kolkata: A slice of history

Chinese cos make beeline for mineral-rich Afghan mines

Chinese cos make beeline for mineral-rich Afghan mines

'Satyameva Jayate 2' vs 'Antim': Is it advantage John?

'Satyameva Jayate 2' vs 'Antim': Is it advantage John?

Dravid's first major test awaits him in Kanpur

Dravid's first major test awaits him in Kanpur

How the US lost ground to China in contest for cobalt

How the US lost ground to China in contest for cobalt

DH Toon | Reason behind hike in mobile tariffs

DH Toon | Reason behind hike in mobile tariffs

Tomato prices in south soar to Rs 120/kg due to rains

Tomato prices in south soar to Rs 120/kg due to rains

 