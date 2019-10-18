INX Media: CBI chargesheet against P Chidambaram, son

The CBI on Friday filed a charge sheet before a Delhi court in the INX Media case naming former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and his son.

Besides Chidambaram, who was arrested by the CBI on August 21, and his son Karti, 12 others are also named in the charge sheet. This includes former INX Media promoters Peter Mukherjea and Indrani Mukerjea.

Chidambaram, who was in judicial custody in the case, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on October 16 in the money laundering case arising out of the CBI FIR. He is facing allegations of illegally granting permission to INX Media to receive Rs 305 crore foreign direct investment when he was the finance minister under the UPA government. Karti is accused of influencing Ministry of Finance officials to grant the clearance using his father's clout.

The former minister had been also accused by former INX Media promoters Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea that he asked them to help his son's business when they approached him for help. Indrani, whom the CBI may make a prosecution witness, had alleged Karti had demanded one million dollars from the promoters.

While the CBI had filed the FIR against Karti and others on May 15, 2017, he was arrested on February 28, 2018.