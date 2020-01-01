Iran blasts 'audacity' of US to blame it violence

Tehran hit out Tuesday at the "audacity" of Washington to blame it for violent demonstrations against the United States in Iraq, and called on it to reconsider its policies in the region.

"The surprising audacity of American officials is so much that after killing at least 25... and violating the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, that now... they attribute the Iraqi people's protest against their cruel acts to the Islamic Republic of Iran," foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a statement.