Irani urges people to promote women's businesses

Irani appeals to people to share on social media details of women vendors to create opportunities for them

Smriti Irani said this can help scores of women striving hard to fulfil their dreams

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 01 2021, 23:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 23:31 ist
Union minister Smriti Irani. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Monday called on people to share on social media details of any women vendors or entrepreneurs who are looking to grow their businesses using #NariSeKharidari to create more opportunities for them.

She said this can help scores of women striving hard to fulfil their dreams and support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a women-led development.

"If you know any female vendor/entrepreneur who seeks to grow her business, share details using #NariSeKharidari & create more opportunities for her.

"Your tweet can help scores of women striving hard to fulfil their dreams. Let's support Hon PM's vision of Women-led Development!" Irani tweeted.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Smriti Irani
India News
Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry

Related videos

What's Brewing

From academic to labourer: Afghan crisis spares few

From academic to labourer: Afghan crisis spares few

'Language exchange' meets speed-dating in Jerusalem

'Language exchange' meets speed-dating in Jerusalem

Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi

Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi

Not just Facebook, these cos also on metaverse quest

Not just Facebook, these cos also on metaverse quest

Four reasons to watch Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe'

Four reasons to watch Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe'

Kashmiri girl Tajamul Islam wins world kickboxing gold

Kashmiri girl Tajamul Islam wins world kickboxing gold

Would Russia or China help US if space aliens invaded?

Would Russia or China help US if space aliens invaded?

What next for Covid after world crosses 50 lakh deaths?

What next for Covid after world crosses 50 lakh deaths?

Is Ronaldo a help or hindrance for Manchester United?

Is Ronaldo a help or hindrance for Manchester United?

DH Radio | Can 'heritage' tag save our trees?

DH Radio | Can 'heritage' tag save our trees?

 