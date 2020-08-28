IRDAI says insurance companies can't deny claims for not holding valid PUC certificate

Insurance regulator IRDAI has said that insurance companies cannot deny claims for the lack of a valid PUC certificate.

"It is hereby clarified that not holding a valid PUC certificate is not a valid reason for denying any claim under a motor insurance policy," said IRDAI in its release dated August 26.

A PUC, or Pollution Under Control certificate, is a document provided for vehicles that have undergone a successful PUC test. A successful PUC test means the vehicle's emissions are within standard norms.

The IRDAI's explanation comes amid reports claiming that a lack of a valid PUC certificate is grounds for insurance companies to deny a claim in the event of an accident. However, a valid PUC certificate is mandatory for renewal of the motor vehicle insurance.

It is mandatory for every vehicle in India to have a PUC certificate, failing which it is liable for prosecution under the Motor Vehicles Act.