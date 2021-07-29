ISRO case: Interim relief for former Gujarat DGP

ISRO case: Interim relief for former Gujarat DGP

The court directed the CBI not to arrest Sreekumar till the court hears the anticipatory bail plea

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 29 2021, 20:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2021, 23:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted interim protection from arrest to former Gujarat DGP R B Sreekumar in the CBI case pertaining to suspected conspiracy in the ISRO espionage case.

The court directed the CBI not to arrest Sreekumar till the court hears the anticipatory bail plea on Monday.

Also Read | CBI lodges FIR against ex-Kerala police chief in framing of ISRO scientist, SC told

Sreekumar, who was a former deputy director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in Thiruvananthapuram, was among the 18 arraigned by the CBI in the case. Two former Kerala police officers were also granted interim protection from arrests.

Opposing the anticipatory bail plea, the CBI was learnt to have maintained that the case assumed seriousness as the fake espionage case was initiated with involvement of Pakistan ISI. Earlier there used to be reports of ISI involvement in the ISRO espionage.

