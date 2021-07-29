ISRO case: Interim relief for former Gujarat DGP

The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted interim protection from arrest to former Gujarat DGP R B Sreekumar in the CBI case pertaining to suspected conspiracy in the ISRO espionage case.

The court directed the CBI not to arrest Sreekumar till the court hears the anticipatory bail plea on Monday.

Sreekumar, who was a former deputy director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in Thiruvananthapuram, was among the 18 arraigned by the CBI in the case. Two former Kerala police officers were also granted interim protection from arrests.

Opposing the anticipatory bail plea, the CBI was learnt to have maintained that the case assumed seriousness as the fake espionage case was initiated with involvement of Pakistan ISI. Earlier there used to be reports of ISI involvement in the ISRO espionage.