ISRO conducts test of Gaganyaan SM Propulsion System

ISRO conducts hot test of Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 28 2021, 21:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2021, 21:29 ist
The logo of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at its headquarters in Bengaluru. Credit: Reuters Photo

ISRO said it successfully conducted the first hot test of the System Demonstration Model (SDM) of the Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System for a duration of 450 seconds at the test facility of Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday.

The system performance met the test objectives and there was a close match with the pre-test predictions, the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said in a statement. Further, a series of hot tests are planned to simulate various mission conditions as well as off-nominal conditions, it said.

The Service Module (SM) is part of the Gaganyaan Orbital module and is located below the crew module and remains connected to it until re-entry, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) explained.

The SM Propulsion System consists of a unified bipropellant system consisting of five numbers of 440 N thrust engines and 16 numbers of 100 N Reaction Control system (RCS) thrusters with MON-3 and MMH as Oxidizer and Fuel respectively. "The SDM, consisting of five numbers of 440 N engines and eight numbers of 100 N thrusters, was realised to qualify the propulsion system performance in ground. A new test facility is established at IPRC, Mahendragiri for testing the SDM", the statement added.

