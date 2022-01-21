ISRO test fires engine for India's human space mission

ISRO test fires engine for India's human space mission rocket

The Vikas engine for the Gaganyaan human space mission underwent the qualification test for 25 seconds at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Jan 21 2022, 13:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 13:40 ist
The testing facility in Tamil Nadu. Credit: PTI Photo

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully fired the high thrust Vikas engine that would power India's first rocket to ferry humans.

According to ISRO, the Vikas engine for the Gaganyaan human space mission underwent the qualification test for a duration of 25 seconds at the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu.

The Indian space agency said that two engines have already undergone tests under nominal operating conditions for a total duration of 480 seconds. The test carried out on Thursday was to verify the robustness of the engine by operating beyond its nominal operating conditions (fuel-oxidiser ratio and chamber pressure).

Also Read — New ISRO chairman bats for opening up of India's space sector

The performance of the engine met the test objectives and the engine parameters were closely matching with the predictions during the entire duration of the test.

Further, three more tests are planned for a cumulative duration of 75 seconds under varying operating conditions. Subsequently, another high thrust Vikas engine will undergo a long-duration test for 240 seconds to complete the Vikas engine qualification for Gaganyaan Programme, ISRO said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

ISRO
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Did sexism influence Darwin’s theories?

Did sexism influence Darwin’s theories?

Log keeps Tonga's 'Aquaman' from going under

Log keeps Tonga's 'Aquaman' from going under

Twitter debuts hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures

Twitter debuts hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures

DH Toon | BJP MLA chased away: Need double-engine cars?

DH Toon | BJP MLA chased away: Need double-engine cars?

Bengaluru school shows way to kids with little means

Bengaluru school shows way to kids with little means

Kenya elephant gives birth to twins, in rare event

Kenya elephant gives birth to twins, in rare event

 