ISRO to visit Maha to check debris that fell from sky

ISRO to check the objects that fell from skies in Maharashtra village

IANS
IANS,
  • Apr 06 2022, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2022, 16:14 ist

Officials of the Indian space agency will visit Maharashtra to look into the objects that fell from the skies in Pawanpur village in Chandrapur district.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has received formal communication from the District Magistrate and District Collector of Chandrapur in Maharashtra.

"It is reported that a metal ring and a cylinder-like object are found in an open field in Pawanpur village. As requested by the district administration, a team of scientists from ISRO is visiting Pawanpur for inspection and further scientific inquiry," ISRO said.

Inputs from several sources were received on the mysterious flashing light seen in the sky during the evening hours on April 2 in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, the space agency said.

 

Science News
ISRO
Indian Space Research Organisation

