Confident that Indians are eager to go abroad: Scindia

It's an important day as regular international flights resumed with full capacity: Scindia

Under the Modi government's UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik) scheme, as many as 91 lakh citizens of the country were provided air connectivity at reasonable rates

PTI
PTI, Gwalior,
  • Mar 27 2022, 19:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2022, 19:51 ist
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Credit: IANS Photo

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said regular international flight services, which were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic for the last two years, resumed with full capacity from Sunday.

Due to the outbreak of Covid -19, scheduled international flight services were suspended in March 2020. "Today is a very important day...All regular international flights services resumed with full capacity from today. During the last two years of the coronavirus pandemic, the international flights were being operated under the air bubble arrangements," Scindia told reporters here.

Also Read: With 3,249 weekly flights, regular international air travel to and from India resumes

He said he was confident that people from India are eager to go abroad and vice versa. "Apart from this, for the summer schedule, 135 new domestic flights were launched today along with 15 international ones. In the morning, the flight service between Gorakhpur and Varanasi was launched. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated it. I took part in the event virtually," Scindia added.

Under the Modi government's UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik) scheme, as many as 91 lakh citizens of the country were provided air connectivity at reasonable rates through 1.75 lakh flights, the Union minister said.

