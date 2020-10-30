J P Nadda condoles killing of BJP workers in J-K

J P Nadda condoles killing of BJP workers in J-K

Nadda said the whole society stands with the bereaved families

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 30 2020, 12:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2020, 13:00 ist
J P Nadda. Credit: PTI photo.

BJP president J P Nadda on Friday said the sacrifice of three party workers killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir will not go in vain.

Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam and Umer Rashid Beigh were shot dead by militants in Y K Pora area of Kulgam district late on Thursday evening.

The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be a shadow group of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, had claimed responsibility for the killings.

In a tweet, Nadda said the whole society stands with the bereaved families.

Describing the three party workers as "patriots", Nadda said their sacrifice will not go in vain.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

J P Nadda
BJP
Jammu and Kashmir

What's Brewing

Months after Beirut blast, cinematic tributes pour in

Months after Beirut blast, cinematic tributes pour in

Were Pavlov and his dog related?

Were Pavlov and his dog related?

Ghosts lurking in Singapore's 'cursed' town?

Ghosts lurking in Singapore's 'cursed' town?

China preaches the material over the spiritual in Tibet

China preaches the material over the spiritual in Tibet

The case of Lewis Hamilton: A legacy undermined?

The case of Lewis Hamilton: A legacy undermined?

Asteroid pieces tucked into capsule for return to Earth

Asteroid pieces tucked into capsule for return to Earth

 