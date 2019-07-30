Jagdeep Dhankar sworn in as the new Guv of West Bengal

Jagdeep Dhankar took oath as the 28th Governor of West Bengal on Tuesday. The former Lok Sabha MP from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan was sworn in at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

Dhankar was administered the oath of office by the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, T B N Radhakrishnan. The ceremony was attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and several state ministers, including Finance Minister Amit Mitra and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim.

Several other dignitaries also attended the event. The new Governor, an eminent Supreme Court lawyer, was welcomed by the chief minister with a bouquet.

The Governor also met the vice-chancellors of Presidency University, Calcutta University, Jadavpur University and the Visva Bharati University during the event.

Dhankar succeeded Keshari Nath Tripathi.