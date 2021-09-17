J&K Lieutenant Governor wishes PM Modi on birthday

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor wishes PM Modi on birthday

The Kashmir unit of the BJP also wished the prime minister but said there would not be any gala celebrations or cake cutting

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  Sep 17 2021, 11:32 ist
  updated: Sep 17 2021, 12:17 ist
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday, and said his efforts towards development of the country have been a source of inspiration.

"Warm Birthday wishes to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji.I pray for his long  & healthy life.Your exceptional, tireless efforts towards development of New India have been a source of inspiration for all of us. May the nation continue to progress under your dynamic leadership & vision," Sinha tweeted. 

The Kashmir unit of the BJP also wished the prime minister but said there would not be any gala celebrations or cake cutting. 

"BJP is a party of poor. On the 71st birthday of PM Narendra Modi, no cake cutting, or gala celebrations, but to distribute food, fruit and edibles among needy, poor and destitute in Kashmir," party spokesman Altaf Thakur said.

He said 25,000 postcards filled with colourful birthday wishes from Kashmir have already been sent to the prime minister

Jammu and Kashmir
Manoj Sinha
Narendra Modi
India News
BJP
Congress

