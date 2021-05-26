JEE (Advanced) 2021 postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic

JEE (Advanced) 2021 postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 26 2021, 15:21 ist
  • updated: May 26 2021, 15:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The JEE (Advanced) 2021, which was scheduled to be held on July 03, 2021, has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The revised date of examination will be announced later.

 

 

JEE
Exam
Coronavirus

