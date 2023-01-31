Jharkhand: 14 charred to death in massive fire

Jharkhand: 14 charred to death in massive fire at multi-storey building

The blaze erupted at 6 pm at Ashirwad Tower in Dhanbad's Joraphatak area, around 160 km from state capital Ranchi

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 31 2023, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 22:44 ist
Credit: iStock Images

At least 14 people were charred to death and several others injured, after a major fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Tuesday, a senior official said.

The blaze erupted at 6 pm at Ashirwad Tower in Dhanbad's Joraphatak area, around 160 km from state capital Ranchi.

"At least eight persons were charred to death in the incident of fire. Several others are injured. Rescue operation is underway," Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Singh told PTI.

Singh, who is monitoring the operation on the spot along with senior police officers, said the exact number of people who died and suffered injuries is yet to be ascertained.

