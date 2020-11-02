Jitan Ram Manjhi demands judicial probe into Ram Vilas Paswan's death

Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who is part of the NDA in Bihar, on Monday demanded a judicial probe into the death of former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Expressing apprehensions of foul play, Manjhi’s party Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that since several theories were being floated behind Paswan’s death, it will be better if a proper investigation is carried out by a judicial commission to put at rest all speculations.

HAM national spokesperson Danish Rizwan has written to Prime Minister to institute a probe panel which would investigate why no medical bulletin was issued in case of Paswan, why no more than three persons were allowed to meet him in the hospital, and what was the alleged role of his son Chirag Paswan in the case.

LJP chief Chirag Paswan hit back at Manjhi and said, “You should feel ashamed of yourself for stooping so low.”

Chirag also hit back at the NDA in general and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in particular. Alleging that Manjhi was speaking at the behest of the JD(U), Chirag shot off a letter to Nitish and said, “Till my father was alive and recuperating at a Delhi hospital, you never cared to visit him even once. This, when the President, Prime Minister and Home Minister would consistently enquire about my father’s health condition.... Now that he is no more, you are questioning his death and getting personal with me under an agenda....”