J&K moving ahead to become one of leading regions: L-G

Jammu and Kashmir is now moving ahead to become one of the leading regions in sectors like IT, industries, tourism, women entrepreneurship and youth empowerment, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said here on Sunday.

Addressing the 17th edition of the 'Awaam Ki Awaaz' programme, Sinha said 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' provides the perfect opportunity to make the union territory job-oriented and free from fear, corruption and drugs.

These four resolutions entail the participation of the people to fulfil our resolve and build upon the achievements of the last 75 years, he added.

Saying that 'Janbhagidari' is a strong foundation of effective and efficient administration, the LG urged the people to become a partner in J-K's developmental journey.

"No strategy of rapid socio-economic transformation will work without the active participation of people. The 'Amrit Kaal Khand' has infused a sense of self-confidence and we are determined to harness the tremendous capacities of human capital to build a strong and prosperous J-K", he said.

Continuous efforts are being made to fulfil the aspirations of the people, particularly the youth, who are the lifeblood of society and guardians of economic development and social progress, Sinha said.

"In a short span of three years, we have introduced reforms in every sector, which has opened up a plethora of opportunities for growth and development. The results are visible as J-K is now moving ahead to be one of the leading regions in sectors like IT, Industries, Tourism, Revenue, Women Entrepreneurship and Youth Empowerment," the Lt Governor said.

He also expressed gratitude to all the citizens for their immense contribution and wholehearted participation in 'Har Ghar Tiranga Utsav'.

The Lt Governor also shared inspiring stories of citizens who are making a positive impact in the lives of others and playing the role of a change-maker for society.

He exhorted the enlightened citizens to identify ancient heritage sites in their respective areas to intensify the 'Adopt a Heritage: Apni Dharohar, Apni Pehchaan' initiative.

He also called upon all the public representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions to join this campaign.