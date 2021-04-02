J&K Police to revamp security cover of leaders facing militant threat

In the backdrop of recent attacks on political leaders and activists, Jammu and Kashmir police are going for a massive revamp in the security cover of politicians facing threats from the militants.

Besides, there will be a fresh advisory and training to the policemen guarding the VIPs and politicians. While addressing a presser here, Kashmir police chief Vijay Kumar said there have been enough deliberations on reviewing the security cover of politicians including those facing threats.

Also read — Three militants involved in attack on BJP leader’s house killed in Pulwama: J&K police

“Our men deployed for the protection of VIPs and politicians will get fresh training sessions, new SoPs and advisories. I assure that if there is any bid from militants to target politicians, that will be foiled,” he said.

Kumar revealed that among political parties, leaders and activists of the BJP were more vulnerable, and accordingly police will take concrete measures to ensure fool-proof security cover to them.

“We can’t give security to one and all, but those who face threats and are vulnerable will be provided with enough security cover. We will change the security guards wherever needed and accordingly enhance the cover of those who need it the most,” the police chief added.