JNU violence: 37 people of WhatsApp group identified

Thirty-seven persons of 60 members of a WhatsApp group called 'Unity against Left' who are believed to be linked to last week's mob attack on JNU students and faculty have been identified by the Special Investigation Team, Delhi Police said.

Police believe that the group was created against the Left parties on January 5, the day before the violence broke out in the JNU campus, according to ANI.

"Those identified includes Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Aishe Ghosh, Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukraj, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Sawant, Yogendra Bhardwaj, Vikas Patel," DCP Joy Tirkey, who is heading an SIT, said.

This comes a day after the Delhi Police on Friday claimed that nine students, seven of whom are from Left-leaning bodies including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were identified as suspects in the violence in the varsity campus.

The preliminary findings in the probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the police which released pictures of the nine suspects were seized upon by three union ministers--Prakash Javadekar, Piyush Goyal and Smriti Irani--who said the "Left design" in the varsity has been "unmasked" by the evidence collected by the police.

