'Jodhaa Akbar' actor Aman Dhaliwal stabbed in US gym

Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal, who has worked in the Bollywood film Jodhaa Akbar starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai, has been attacked in a gym in the US.

A video doing the rounds on social media, shows the accused asking for water from people around while Aman is at knifepoint. Moments later, the actor finds the right moment, turns around and pins the accused to the ground. Others come running and do not let him escape.

According to media reports, the incident took place when Aman was exercising in the gym. The accused held a knife and threatened others.

Dhaliwal, who is currently hospitalised, has sustained injuries and scars on his torso, according to a report.

According to reports, after the incident, the police were called and the accused was handed over to them. The incident took place in the morning at Planet Fitness gym located at 3685 Grand Oaks in the US.