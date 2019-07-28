JW Marriot in GST trouble after Rahul's banana tweet

A few days after actor Rahul Bose's Twitter post on the banana bill in a 5-star hotel went viral, the Chandigarh Excise and Taxation Department on Saturday imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the hotel for charging 'illegal tax' on two bananas.

Chandigarh authorities fined the hotel for violating Section 11 of the Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Act for illegal collection of tax on an exempted item. Fresh Fruits and vegetables come under zero tax rate and are exempted from GST.

The department had sent a personal notice to the hotel after the issue came to their notice. The hotel had to attend a personal hearing on Saturday.

The probe came after the actor had ordered for a pair of bananas in Chandigarh's posh J W Marriot, and was charged a whopping Rs 442.50

Also Read: Bose wasn't going bananas. Middle class is now king