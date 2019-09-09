K Sivan has no social media account, clarifies ISRO

ISRO on Monday said its chairman K Sivan does not have a social media account and that all such information shared on them was not authentic.

The space agency gave the clarification after some social media accounts in the name of Sivan did the rounds. "It has been noted that social media accounts in the name of Kailasavadivoo Sivan (along with photographs of K Sivan) is operational and active on social media platforms.

This is to clarify that K Sivan, Chairman, ISRO, does not have any personal account on any social media platforms. Hence all the information on all such accounts are not authentic," ISRO said in a statement.

"The official account of ISRO on all social media platforms are as follows: https://www.twitter.com/isro and https://www.facebook.com/ISRO, Youtube ISRO Official, it said. A few fake social media accounts in the name of Sivan and also ISRO are active on the social media, including Twitter, with updates on the country's second lunar mission 'Chandrayaan-2', quoting them.

India's bold mission to soft-land on the moon suffered a setback with the landing module 'Vikram' losing communication with ground stations, just 2.1 km from the lunar surface during its final descent in the early hours of Saturday.