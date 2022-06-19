Kabul Attack: India grants e-visas on priority

Kabul Attack: India grants e-visas to over 100 Sikhs, Hindus in Afghanistan on priority

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 19 2022, 09:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2022, 10:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In the wake of the attack on a gurudwara in Kabul, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted e-visas to over 100 Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan on priority, news agency ANI reported. India strongly condemned the "cowardly attack" on the Sikh place of worship.

"Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said.

Several blasts tore through a gurdwara in Kabul on Saturday, killing two persons, including a Sikh, and injuring seven others, while Afghan security personnel thwarted a bigger tragedy by stopping an explosive-laden vehicle from reaching the place of worship of the minority community in the war-torn country.

In the latest targeted assault on a place of worship of the Sikh community in Afghanistan, Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul's Bagh-e Bala neighbourhood was attacked early Saturday morning and a gun battle lasting several hours between the terrorists and Taliban fighters ensued, said Abdul Nafi Takor, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry.

Three attackers were killed by the Taliban forces, the Pajhwok news agency reported.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Afghanistan
Kabul
India News
Visa

What's Brewing

Astronomers find fastest-growing black hole

Astronomers find fastest-growing black hole

Sudan wheat harvest waits to rot as hunger crisis looms

Sudan wheat harvest waits to rot as hunger crisis looms

Diving into the creative universe

Diving into the creative universe

Poignant portraits

Poignant portraits

Grandma knows best!

Grandma knows best!

From Hindustani to Hip-hop

From Hindustani to Hip-hop

In Pics | Celebs who were diagnosed with rare diseases

In Pics | Celebs who were diagnosed with rare diseases

 