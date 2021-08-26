Kabul suicide bombings: Those at Gurdwara Karte Parwan safe, claims DSGMC chief

Kabul blasts: Those at Gurdwara Karte Parwan 'safe'

Many Hindus and Sikhs took refuge at the Karte Parwan gurdwara after Afghanistan fell into the hands of the Taliban

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 26 2021, 23:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2021, 23:13 ist
Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul. Credit: AP Photo

Members of minority communities who have taken refuge in Kabul's Karte Parwan gurudwara are "safe", DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa claimed on Thursday following two suicide bombings outside the airport there.

Many Hindus and Sikhs took refuge at the Karte Parwan gurdwara after Afghanistan fell into the hands of the Taliban, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief had said on Monday.

Read more: Taliban condemn attack at Kabul airport

"All the minorities who have taken refuge in Gurdwara Karte Parwan are safe #Kabulairport #KabulBlast," Sirsa tweeted.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen targeted crowds massing near the Kabul airport on Thursday, killing at least 13 people, according to reports.

Sirsa, who had a telephonic conversation with the president of the Kabul Gurudwara Committee on Thursday, said he has been apprised about the situation.

"I just had a phone call conversation with S Gurnam Singh, president of Kabul Gurdwara committee who apprised me that today’s #Kabulairport explosion has happened at exactly same place where they were standing yesterday. We thank almighty that such thing didn't happen yesterday," he said in another tweet.

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan this month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities including Kabul in the backdrop of the withdrawal of the US forces.

