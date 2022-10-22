Kannada film 'Hadinelentu' to open IFFI's Panorama showing this year

Prithvi Konanur's Kannada film 'Hadinelentu', a movie that travels through the lives of stakeholders after a selfie sex video of two teenagers gets leaked, will be the opening feature film in the Indian Panorama section in this year's International Film Festival of India (IFFI) starting November 20.

Twenty-five feature films as well as 20 non-feature films have been chosen in the Indian Panorama Section. From Kannada, Krishne Gowda's 'Naanu Kusuma' is the second film in the section while Basti Dinesh Shenoy's Madhyantara has found its place in the non-feature section.

Konanur's film is about a selfie sex video of two 17-year-olds shot in a classroom of a college getting leaked on the internet and the irreparable damage it does to the lives of those involved.

Five of the 25 feature films in the Indian Panorama are under the mainstream cinema section. It includes the controversial 'The Kashmir Files', 'RRR', 'Tonic' (Bengali), 'Akhanda' (Telugu) and 'Dharmveer...Mukkam Post Thane' (Marathi).

There are four films, other than 'The Kashmir Files', in the Indian Panorama.

Suriya-starrer 'Jai Bhim' (Tamil), Ananth Mahadevan's ‘The StoryTeller’ (Hindi), Tharun Moorthy's 'Saudi Vellakka CC.225/2009 ' (Malayalam) and Anupam Patnaik's 'Pratikshya' (Odiya) are also in the list.

Shot in tribal language 'Irula', ace Malayalam director Priyanandan's 'Dhabari Quruvi' is also in the Indian Panorama section.

The Feature Film jury was headed by acclaimed director and editor Vinod Ganatra.

'The Show Must Go On' (English) directed by Divya Cowasji will be the opening film in the non-feature Indian Panorama section.

The Indian Panorama was introduced in 1978 as part of the IFFI umbrella to promote Indian films along with the country's rich culture and heritage with the help of cinematic art, an official statement said.

"Since its inception, the Indian Panorama has been completely devoted to showcasing the best Indian films of the year. The selected films for Indian Panorama section, with an aim for the promotion of film art through, will also be screened for non-profit screening in international film festivals in India and abroad, Indian Film Weeks held under bilateral cultural exchange programmes and specialised Indian Film Festivals outside cultural exchange protocols, and special Indian Panorama festivals in India," it added.