Kanpur police killings: ATS arrests two aides of Dubey

Kanpur police killings: ATS arrests two aides of Vikas Dubey

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 11 2020, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 16:56 ist
Policemen stand near a taped off area following the killing of Vikas Dubey, accused of ordering the killing of eight policemen, near Kanpur, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, July 10, 2020. Credit: REUTERS

In a major swoop, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Maharashtra police arrested two aides of notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, who was killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh police.

They were identified as Arvind Trivedi alias Guddan (46) and his driver Sonu Tiwari alias Sonu (30).

They were arrested in an operation carried out by inspector Daya Nayak, who is attached to Juhu unit of ATS.

Guddan was wanted by the UP police in connection with the sensational 2001 murder of minister Santosh Shukla in a police station.

They were picked up from the Kolshet Road area of neighbouring Thane district, when they were scouting a place to hide.

Both, Guddan and Sonu, were absconding from 2-3 June midnight, after the encounter in Bokru village on Kanpur, in which eight police personnel were killed.

According to Maharashtra ATS, officials, Guddan was associated with Vikas Dubey for last several years and is wanted by the UP police.

On Friday, Vikas Dubey was traced in Ujjain, in Madhya Pradesh where he surrendered and was being taken to Kanpur. However, en route, he was shot dead by the UP Police when he attempted to escape after an accident near Kanpur on Friday morning.

The Choubeypur police station, which registered the case against Vikas Dubey and his gang for the attacks and killing of eight cops, has launched a nationwide manhunt to track the members of the notorious gang. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Kanpur
Thane
Maharashtra
Police Raid

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: Drug regulator okays psoriasis injection

Coronavirus: Drug regulator okays psoriasis injection

Usain Bolt says he is open to comeback if coach asks

Usain Bolt says he is open to comeback if coach asks

How Bengaluru was bought for Rs 3 lakh 333 years ago

How Bengaluru was bought for Rs 3 lakh 333 years ago

KFC birthday party costs $18,000 in Covid-19 fines

KFC birthday party costs $18,000 in Covid-19 fines

 