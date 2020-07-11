Kanpur police killings: ATS arrests two aides of Vikas Dubey

In a major swoop, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Maharashtra police arrested two aides of notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, who was killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh police.

They were identified as Arvind Trivedi alias Guddan (46) and his driver Sonu Tiwari alias Sonu (30).

They were arrested in an operation carried out by inspector Daya Nayak, who is attached to Juhu unit of ATS.

Guddan was wanted by the UP police in connection with the sensational 2001 murder of minister Santosh Shukla in a police station.

They were picked up from the Kolshet Road area of neighbouring Thane district, when they were scouting a place to hide.

Both, Guddan and Sonu, were absconding from 2-3 June midnight, after the encounter in Bokru village on Kanpur, in which eight police personnel were killed.

According to Maharashtra ATS, officials, Guddan was associated with Vikas Dubey for last several years and is wanted by the UP police.

On Friday, Vikas Dubey was traced in Ujjain, in Madhya Pradesh where he surrendered and was being taken to Kanpur. However, en route, he was shot dead by the UP Police when he attempted to escape after an accident near Kanpur on Friday morning.

The Choubeypur police station, which registered the case against Vikas Dubey and his gang for the attacks and killing of eight cops, has launched a nationwide manhunt to track the members of the notorious gang.