Kanpur's 'Gutkha man irritated' after viral video sparks memes

The Kanpur lingo and tobacco jokes always leave people in splits -- whether it is a 30-second reel or a stand-up show. But the 'gutkha man', who sparked a meme-fest after his video of supposedly chewing tobacco went viral, said that he is not enjoying the attention he has been receiving after reading some of the comments.

Shobhit Pandey shot to fame after a video of him talking over the phone during the ongoing first Test match between India and New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur went viral.

Netizens have been sharing rib-tickling memes, with many describing the incident as something that only happens in Kanpur.

Pandey reportedly again visited the stadium with a placard - "Eating tobacco is a bad habit."

Hailing the "power of gutkha", a Twitter user shared the score of India against New Zealand, before and after Pandey took a stand against eating tobacco.

Pandey said that his sister, who had accompanied him and is also seen in the viral video has been receiving nasty comments from some people. "I didn't do anything wrong, that is why I am not scared or embarrassed about this... I am getting numerous calls from media houses and other people regarding the whole scenario and now I am getting irritated," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Even as he clarified that he was chewing betel nut and not tobacco, Twitterati does not seem to have exhausted all the memes.

