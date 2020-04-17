Karnataka caps COVID-19 sample test cost at Rs. 2,250

In a first in the country, Karnataka has brought down the cost of testing COVID-19 samples from Rs. 4,500 (fixed by the Indian Council of Medical Research) to Rs. 2,250 per sample. A government order to this effect was issued on Friday. But private labs say they were in the dark about this and that this order comes as a shock to them.

"There is an urgent need to bring in more and more private laboratories for testing the samples. Meetings and negotiations were held with some private laboratories for conducting COVID-19 sample testing. Based on the discussions and negotiations, the cost per test has been fixed at Rs. 2,250. This includes the screening test and a confirmatory test. The state government will not provide any of the testing kits and other accessories required for testing," said an order from Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Karnataka.

Cancyte Technologies Private Limited is one of the five private labs approved for COVID-19 testing by ICMR in Karnataka. Dr. KN Sridhar, founder and Managing Director of Cancyte, Basavanagudi, told DH, "We will comply with the order since it is necessary. But it is not true that there were negotiations and discussions held with private laboratories to arrive at this cost. Nothing is surprising with this government anymore."

Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, is another facility approved for COVID-19 testing in Karnataka. Dr Sahana Govindaiah, medical superintendent, Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, has two problems. One, it was kept in the dark about the price reduction and two, it is awaiting testing kits from the government when the order clearly states that the state government will not provide any testing kits to the private labs.

"We got this order this morning and we were surprised because we weren't part of any discussions or negotiations. Second, the order says that the state government will not provide any testing kit but we have been waiting for these kits from the government. We don't have a real-time PCR machine, we have a GeneXpert machine which is used for testing TB. We were told when the government centres get cartridges from the Centre, we will get it too, but the order contradicts that," Govindaiah said.

Neuberg Anand in Shivajinagar is already providing sample testing free of cost with the help of some charitable organisations. It has tested more than 300 samples so far. Dr Uma Maheshwar, medical superintendent, and Dr Kalpaja DA, Director, Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences did not respond to calls from DH. Sakra Hospital has also not started testing COVID-19 samples so far.