Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai discusses Hangal defeat, developmental issues with PM Modi

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he did not discuss Bitcoin scam with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The chief minister said that the prime minister asked him to concentrate on developmental works. "The PM advised me to focus on winning maximum number of seats in the 2023 Assembly polls and work hard to give people a friendly government," the CM said.

The chief minister also spoke to PM Modi about the BJP's defeat in the recently-conducted bypolls to the Hangal Assembly. To this, the PM said that winning and defeat in the elections were common and he (PM Modi) stressed that gaining people's confidence and delivering good governance were more important, Bommai said.

The CM said he invited the PM to lay foundation stone to Bengaluru sub-urban railway project and others works. The PM agreed to come to Karnataka in December, the CM said.

During the meeting, Bommai said that he explained to the prime minister about various schemes that are being implemented by the state government.

The CM said he had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda on Wednesday night and discussed the state developmental issues and state politics. The Bitcoin scam case was not discussed with both the leaders, he added.

Bommai said that Shah and Nadda also advised him to work hard to win maximum number of seats in the coming Legislative Council polls.

Nadda assured that he would come to Bengaluru soon and hold meeting with state leaders to strengthen the organisations.

