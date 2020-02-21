Karnataka example gave wrong message: Sanjay Singh

Welcoming political experiments in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday hoped similar combinations in other states to keep BJP out of power.

However, AAP regretted that the Karnataka experiment of Congress-JD (S) failed and BJP returned to power.

"This was seen as political opportunism," AAP spokesperson Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha member said.

Singh, a close confidante of AAP co-founder and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, said that he was happy with combinations like Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress in Jharkhand.

"BJP is not good for the country because of its communal agenda," he said.