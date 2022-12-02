Karnataka HC notice to Rahul Gandhi, others over use of 'KGF 2' song

The Karnataka High Court on Friday ordered notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others in a contempt petition moved by the music company for unauthorised use of a soundtrack (song) from the movie KGF Chapter 2, despite the assurance given to the court.

The petition is moved by MRT Music, the copyright holder of the music.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale, posted the matter to January 12, 2023, after issuing notice to Rahul Gandhi, member of the steering committee, Indian National Congress (INC), Jairam Ramesh, general secretary and in charge of communication, publicity and media of INC and Supriya Shrinate, chairperson of social media and digital platforms of INC. The complainant-petitioner stated that on November 7, 2022, a civil court had passed a temporary injunction order directing Twitter to take down three tweets posted from the party’s handle @INCIndia and also to block the social media handles @INCIndia and @BharatJodo.

The next day, on the petition moved by the INC, the high court had set aside this order, subject to the condition that INC would remove the content from its social media platforms, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, the petition said.

The petitioner claimed that the social media handles on the mobile applications revealed that the accused persons have further distributed the sound recordings to the public by synchronising the video played to the sound recording Rana Dheera from KGF Chapter 2.

MRT Music had sought a decree of permanent injunction against Congress and its leaders. In the earlier proceedings, the high court had remitted the matter back to the civil court and said the order passed by it will not come in the way of the plaintiff (MRT Music) proceedings with its suit over alleged copyright violation.