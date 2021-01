The Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue has been a simmering conflict that recently flared up again with both sides resorting to no-holds-barred attacks.

The latest controversy erupted when Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi said that Mumbai should be included in Karnataka and made a Union Territory till the issue is resolved.

Savadi’s statement was a response to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s remark that the Marathi-speaking areas along the Maharashtra-Karnataka border in Belgaum, Karwar, Nippani, Bidar should be declared as a Union Territory by the Centre till the Supreme Court rules on the issue.

In December last year, Thackeray had brought up the border row in the Maharashtra Assembly, referring to some areas of the state as "Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra" to which Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had said that the neighbouring state will not get "a single inch of land."

Here are the 10 things you need to know about the Karnataka-Maharashtra border row: