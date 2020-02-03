Border dispute: Centre siding with Karnataka, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav

In what could trigger a controversy and political debate, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has accused the Narendra Modi government at the Centre of siding with Karnataka on the vexed boundary dispute between the two states.

"The Centre is considered the guardian of all states....and since the matter (Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute) is in the (Supreme) Court, the Centre should put forward the sides of both the states," said Uddhav, the President of the Shiv Sena and leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

He also said that if one side is at fault, it is the duty of the Centre to tell the court.

"However, in the last five years (of BJP-led NDA government), the Centre has been putting forward views (in the court) on behalf of the Karnataka government," Uddhav said in an interview to Shiv Sena mouthpieces - Marathi daily 'Saamana' and Hindi tabloid 'Dopahar ka Saamana'.

"This is something shocking," he said in the three-part interview given to Saamana Executive editor Sanjay Raut, who is also the Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member and party spokesperson.

Uddhav said that he needs to take "some steps" but before that, he would call a meeting of the committee that includes two ministers. "We will definitely initiate a correspondence (with the Centre)," he said.

The two ministers in the committee are Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal of the NCP.

Uddhav also said that even though the matter was "sub judice", the Karnataka government was "committing atrocities" on Marathi-speaking people staying in Belagavi, Karwar, Nipani and other areas along the Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary.

In fact, since the time he took over the top job, Uddhav had held several meetings on the issue with a cross-section of people and sought advise from senior counsel Harish Salve.

Last week, when Uddhav chaired a meeting of MPs from Maharashtra ahead of the budget session, he requested the lawmakers to cut across party lines and aggressively pursue the issue to give justice to the Marathi-speaking people.

In the past, Uddhav has raked up a controversy describing the disputed area as "Karnataka-Occupied-Maharashtra", following which his Karnataka counterpart and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa had stated that "even an inch" of land would not be given.

The Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute dates back to the fifties with the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti spearheading the movement from Belgaum.