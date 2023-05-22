Kashmir finest destination for film shooting: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

Kashmir is the finest destination for film shooting, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Monday, as the three-day third tourism working group meeting of the powerful grouping kick-started here.

He said the Kashmir Valley has been attracting filmmakers due to its unique nature, which has something for everyone.

"Kashmir is not just a destination but a unique experience. Kashmir is an amazing destination because of Alpine forests, streams etc. There is no better destination than Kashmir as it has something to offer to everyone. It has everything," Kant said.

He was addressing the delegates from the G20 countries on the side event 'Film Tourism for Economic and Cultural Preservation'. The event is a part of the third Tourism Working Group Meeting of the G20 countries being held in the city.

"We believe in peace and prosperity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes tourism has a multiplier effect and it is a job creator. This destination is unique because no Bollywood movie was complete without a shoot in Kashmir. No romance in India was complete without Kashmir," he said.

He added that Kashmir is the finest destination to shoot movies, especially of the romance genre.

"We will help you to bring more and more romance and glamour to your films," Kant said addressing the event.

Referring to famous movies which were shot in Kashmir, Kant said Bobby -- the 1973 Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia starrer -- which was shot in a cottage in Gulmarg, became a household word in India.

Kashmir Ki Kali, Jab Jab Phool Khilay were also shot and went on became hits, he added.

"This has led to 370 films taking permission to shoot in Kashmir," the India’s G20 Sherpa said.

He said while many filmmakers went to Switzerland and elsewhere for shooting, many international movies were shot in India.

"It has been a two way process…Natu Natu (the Oscar-winning song from the movie "RRR") was shot in presidential palace of Ukraine. So, it is a two way process," Kant said.

About 60 foreign delegates arrived here on Monday for the tourism working group meeting of the G20 countries, officials said.

This is the first international meeting being held in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh - in August 2019.