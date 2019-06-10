Kathua gangrape-murder case: People in J&K hail verdict

While welcoming the verdict of the Pathankot court in Kathua gangrape-murder case of an eight-year-old nomadic girl, people in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday called for severe punishment to be meted out to the guilty.

While former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah called for severe punishment for the convicted, his arch-rival Mehbooba Mufti hoped that loopholes in the judicial system would not be exploited.

“Amen to that. The guilty deserve the most severe punishment possible under the law. And to those politicians who defended the accused, vilified the victim & threatened the legal system no words of condemnation are enough. #KathuaRapeCase (sic),” Omar said in a tweet.

Mehbooba also a former CM and president of PDP in a tweet said, “Relieved about Kathua verdict. Credit goes to crime branch team led by IGP Mujtaba, SSP Jala, Addl SP Naveed, Dep SP Shwetambri, @DeepikaSRajawat & Talib for ensuring facts came to light despite hindrances. People all across India too galvanised support & stood up for this child (sic).”

The victim family’s counsel, Advocate Mubeen Farooqui said the verdict was a victory for all the communities — Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians.

“It’s the victory of truth (Satyamev Jayate). This victory belongs to all the communities, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians,” he said.

Advocate Farooqui said that charges of rape have been proved on Sanjhi Ram, Deepak Khajuria and Parvesh while others have been convicted for rape and murder and destruction of evidence. “We will appeal for capital punishment to the convicts,” he said.