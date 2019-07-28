Ker: Youth Cong's purification stir against Dalit MLA

A symbolic purification gesture carried out by a section of Youth Congress workers in Kerala against a woman MLA hailing from a Dalit community has triggered a controversy.

CPI MLA Geetha Gopi has alleged that it was casteist discrimination against her. She also filed a petition with the police on Sunday. Many senior CPM leaders also condemned the gesture of the Youth Congress workers.

The incident took place at Cherppu in Thrissur district in central Kerala on Saturday. Geetha Gopi, who is a local MLA, staged a sit-in in front of Public Works Department engineer's office to protest against poor condition of a road.

After the MLA's stir was over, a section of Youth Congress workers marched to the spot alleging that the MLA had staged a drama to fool the people. Subsequently, the Youth Congress workers carried out a symbolic purification of the place by washing using cow dung mixed water.

Kerala SC ST Welfare Minister A K Balan and Health Minister K K Shylajah strongly condemned Youth Congress's purification gesture and demanded stern action against the Youth Congress activist.

The police are likely to register a case against the Youth Congress workers based on the MLA's complaint.

Meanwhile, the MLA also posted on social media pictures of the pothole-ridden road soon after her stir.