Kerala govt to compensate flood victims

The Kerala government has announced immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 to every family affected by the floods, while Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to extend the moratorium on agriculture loan repayment till December 31.

The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday decided to give compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the houses fully damaged. Those who lost house and land would be given Rs 10 lakh. Partially damaged houses would get compensation as per the extent of damage. As of now, 1,060 houses were fully damaged and 11,286 were partially damaged in the natural calamities.

A cabinet sub-committee was constituted to recommend compensations for shops and commercial establishments that suffered damages. Loss to agriculture and cattle would be provided as per the norms followed in the 2018 floods.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that thrust would be given to environment protection during rehabilitation as natural calamities were recurring in Kerala.

In a letter sent to RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, Rahul Gandhi said that considering the damages caused to crops in the floods, sharp fall in global commodity prices and instances of farmers committing suicide owing to bank recovery measures, a moratorium on repayment of agriculture loans may be extended up to December 31.