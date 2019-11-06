Kerala HC finds substance in petition against Cong MP

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday found prima facie substance in a petition alleging that votes were demanded for Congress MP from Kerala, Anto Antony, at Christian prayer meetings. The court, however, dismissed the allegations of campaigning using the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple issue. The petition filed by a CPM leader for CPM candidate Veena Geroge, who lost to Antony at Pathanamthitta constituency, alleged that Anto Antony's wife Grace Anto campaigned for Anto at prayer meetings of Pentecost church. Anto's argument that there was no substance in the allegation was rejected by the court. The court will hold the next hearing on the petition next week.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com

For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here