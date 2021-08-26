Kerala's Covid surge pushes India's single-day coronavirus tally to 46,164, highest in nearly 2 months

India on Thursday logged 46,164 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours while the active cases jumped to 3,33,725, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Of these, Kerala alone accounted for 31,445 Covid-19 cases and 215 deaths.

The total tally of Covid-19 cases increased to 3,25,58,530 and the death toll climbed to 4,36,365 with 607 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 1.03 per cent of the total infections.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.63 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.58 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 31 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.02 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 62 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,17,88,440, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 60.38 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Wednesday morning.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.