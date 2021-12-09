Kohli’s tweet announcing daughter’s birth most liked in 2021, finds survey

Kohli’s tweet of daughter’s birth most liked in 2021

India captain Virat Kohli.

Cricketer Virat Kohli Tweet announcing the birth of his daughter was the most liked tweet of 2021, says the annual India trends released by micro-blogging platform Twitter. Kohli had topped the list last year too, with his tweet announcing wife Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy.

In 2021, connection was more important than ever. “Whether it was people connecting with strangers on Twitter during the Covid-19 second wave in India and turning the service into a real-time helpline, or forging friendships and announcing them to the world through hashtags like #WeMetOnTwitter.”

The ‘Most Retweeted Tweet’ of the year was by Australian cricketer Pat Cummins about his donation for Covid relief in India. He had taken to Twitter to encourage others to do the same.

Among those in the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet sharing a picture of him getting his first Covid-19 vaccine was the most retweeted. It expressed gratitude to doctors, scientists and medical workers for their undeterred contribution towards
the Covid battle.

The most retweeted tweet in business was by Ratan Tata celebrating Tata Son’s Air India win. The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons had tweeted: “Welcome back, Air India”, with an iconic picture of the early Air India planes.

In the entertainment sector, the most retweeted tweet was the one by Tamil actor Vijay, unveiling the first look of his film #Beast.

In sports, the most retweeted was Kohli’s appreciation tweet for M S Dhoni’s match-winning play during the IPL.

Among the most tweeted hashtags of the year were #Covid19, #FarmersProtest, #TeamIndia, #Tokyo2020, #IPL2021, #IndVEng, #Diwali, #Master, #Bitcoin and #PermissionToDance.

Conversations around the #FarmersProtest continued from 2020 into 2021. Politicians, celebrities, citizens and protesting farmers took to Twitter alike to share and exchange opinions, making it one of the most tweeted hashtags in India.

A conversation that gained momentum on Twitter this year was around cryptocurrency and digital assets.

“Twitter has become the home for crypto conversation and #Bitcoin made it to the list of most popular conversations of the year.”

